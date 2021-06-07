Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.11.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $108.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.64. 698,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.64. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.