Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Tops $95.84 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 209.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $212.98 or 0.00624042 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $95.84 million and $491,923.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.