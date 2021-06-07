BitCore Price Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $165,334.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,030.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.23 or 0.07719137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $651.17 or 0.01807284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00491700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00175427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00764615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00490654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00412889 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.