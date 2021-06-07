Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0018

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $134,192.42 and $343.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00486251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

