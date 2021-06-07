Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Reaches $21,228.86

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $21,228.86 and approximately $20.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,526.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.60 or 0.07722091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.95 or 0.01825929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00496898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00176830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.68 or 0.00754746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00488187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00420546 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

