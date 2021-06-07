Block-Logic (BLTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $822,048.86

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $822,048.86 and $159.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

