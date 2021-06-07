BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.20 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 138.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $88.53 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

