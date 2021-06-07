Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.22

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.22 and last traded at C$40.20, with a volume of 36603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.42.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.36.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

