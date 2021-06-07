Bollard Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $353.28. 25,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,312. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.00. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

