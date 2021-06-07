Bollard Group LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,490. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 382.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

