Bollard Group LLC Purchases 157,071 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,071 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. 163,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,474,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

