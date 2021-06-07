Bollard Group LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,995. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

