Bollard Group LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.87. 167,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

