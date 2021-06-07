BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Tops $50.64 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $488.56 or 0.01357602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $50.64 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00077273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00026657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.50 or 0.01054547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,704.97 or 0.10295373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00054800 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,660 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.