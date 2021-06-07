Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 51,433 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 678,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

