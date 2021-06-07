Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HII traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.31. 1,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.