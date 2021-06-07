Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $327.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $327,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $423.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

