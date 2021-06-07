Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $33.02 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 162,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 861,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The stock has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

