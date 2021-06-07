Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Set at C$250.00 by Laurentian

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) received a C$250.00 price objective from research analysts at Laurentian in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$248.83.

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$213.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 102.58. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$219.59.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

