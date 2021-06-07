Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,657 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,399.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,029,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

