Brokerages Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 293.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

