Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.