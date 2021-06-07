Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $12.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.94 billion and the lowest is $12.65 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,543. Accenture has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

