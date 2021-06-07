Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

