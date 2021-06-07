Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.