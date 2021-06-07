Brokerages Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.59). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $4,053,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIDE traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 463,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,850. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

