Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 465,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,837 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 725,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.34. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.