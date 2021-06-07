Brokerages Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $7.83

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 16,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $531.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

