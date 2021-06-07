Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $334.14

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock worth $5,071,662 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.09. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,521. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.78. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

