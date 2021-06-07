Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $218.87

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.08.
ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company.
In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $165.00 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.92.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.
