BSClaunch (BSL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $966,203.00

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $942,765.70 and approximately $966,203.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00064026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00242979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.01132841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.98 or 0.99984638 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

