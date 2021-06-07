Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Bunge worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $89.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,026 shares of company stock valued at $45,946,281 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

