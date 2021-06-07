C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,743,137 shares.The stock last traded at $61.36 and had previously closed at $64.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $885,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,386.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Insiders sold 5,295,994 shares of company stock worth $425,687,185 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,750,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

