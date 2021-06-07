Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $88.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.88. 21,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,235,763. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

