CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to C$14.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.80 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

CWXZF traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $7.21. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

