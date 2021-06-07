Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $206.40 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.79. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.