Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $2.93 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,730. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $463.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.