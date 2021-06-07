Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.75. 5,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $233.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

