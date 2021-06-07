Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 1,384 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

