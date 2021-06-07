Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 205,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 97,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

