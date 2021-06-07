Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 21,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.93. The company has a market cap of $331.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

