Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.00

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 91116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The firm has a market cap of $507.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

