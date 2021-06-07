CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,137. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,180 shares of company stock valued at $698,067. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

