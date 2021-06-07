Ccore Hits Market Capitalization of $26,402.63 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $26,402.63 and approximately $93.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00026843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.11 or 0.01058699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.75 or 0.10319949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

