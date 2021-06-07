Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 6,405 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.