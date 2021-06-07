Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,995. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01.

