Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 564,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 442,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,599. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74.

