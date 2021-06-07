Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.15. 98,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,433. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.18 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

