Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom stock traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.38. 55,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

