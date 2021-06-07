Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.13. 108,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,616,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

