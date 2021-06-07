Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000.

JXI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.02. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

